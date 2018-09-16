Green dimensions

Visitors are seen at a 3D-printing circular industry expo park in Shanghai over the weekend. The world's first 3D-printing stone arch bridge is displayed, along with other 3D printing products such as a bus station, self-service store, smart public toilet and portable apartment. Three-dimensional printing technology is used in the construction sector to create a new and environmentally friendly industry, aiming to realize energy conservation, environment protection and green production. Photo: VCG