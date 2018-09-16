Two oriental white storks to be released into wild in China's Hebei

Photo taken on Sept. 15, 2018 shows an oriental white stork at Caofeidian wetland and birds natural reserve in north China's Hebei Province. Two injured oriental white storks will be soon released into the wild upon their full recovery. The two birds were rescued by the administration of the natural reserve in October of 2017. The oriental white storks are listed as endangered species that are under first-class national protection. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

