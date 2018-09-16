Google not close to launching search product in China：company

Google's work on search in China has been exploratory and the company is "not close to launching a search product in China," a spokesperson of the US technology company told the Global Times on Sunday.

The comment came in response to market rumors that Google is building a prototype system that would tie Chinese users' Google searches to their personal phone numbers.

"We've been investing for many years to help Chinese users, from developing Android, through mobile apps such as Google Translate and Files Go, and our developer tools," the person added.

The comment came after the Intercept reported on Friday that Google is working with the Chinese government to launch a censored search engine app named "Dragonfly," which could link users' searches on Google with their phone numbers.

"Linking the search records with users' telephone numbers does not require sophisticated technology. It's achievable even with a web page," Xiang Ligang, chief executive of telecoms industry news site cctime.com, told the Global Times on Sunday.

Xiang noted that although the reported move is technologically feasible and Google may have already begun developing the app, whether the app could be released remains a question.

"Google has always eyed China's vast search engine market, but the technology giant is bargaining both with the US and the Chinese governments amid escalating trade tensions," Xiang explained. But he stressed that the bottom line for Google to re-enter the Chinese market is to abide by the nation's laws and rules and respect its internet sovereignty.

Liu Dingding, a Beijing-based industry analyst, agreed and took note of Google's vast interest in China, as shown by several products it launched in the Chinese mainland recently.

"It's common sense, and it is not negotiable under any circumstances," Liu told the Global Times on Sunday.

"The Chinese government will never make concessions, even though the country has been released a series of policies to attract foreign businesses amid its commitment of further opening-up," Liu added.