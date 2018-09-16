In pics: displaced Afghan children

An Afghan child poses for photos at a displaced person camp in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Sept. 16, 2018. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan said that more than 200,000 Afghans were internally displaced by conflict within the first seven months of the year, the agency said recently. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Afghan children stand at a displaced person camp in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Sept. 16, 2018. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan said that more than 200,000 Afghans were internally displaced by conflict within the first seven months of the year, the agency said recently. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Afghan children pose for photos at a displaced person camp in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Sept. 16, 2018. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan said that more than 200,000 Afghans were internally displaced by conflict within the first seven months of the year, the agency said recently. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)

Afghan children stand at a displaced person camp in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Sept. 16, 2018. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan said that more than 200,000 Afghans were internally displaced by conflict within the first seven months of the year, the agency said recently. (Xinhua/Rahmat Alizadah)