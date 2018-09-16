More than 200 citizens injured as typhoon Mangkhut slams Hong Kong

At least 213 people were injured as typhoon Mangkhut slammed Hong Kong as of 5 p.m. local time on Sunday, official data showed.

The injured have sought medical treatment at public hospitals, including 117 men and 96 women, according to the Hospital Authority in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.



The Home Affairs Department has so far opened 48 temporary shelters in various districts and 1,219 people have sought refuge at the shelters.



As of 5 p.m. local time, the government's call center has received 179 reports of fallen trees. The Drainage Services Department has received 26 confirmed flooding cases.



No report of landslide has been received, according to the Civil Engineering and Development Department and Lands Department.



A limited service is being maintained on the underground sections of the railway. Tram and ferry services were suspended. On air traffic, the Airport Authority Hong Kong reported that a total of 889 flights have been canceled on Sunday.



Hurricane Signal No. 10, the top level warning, was issued by the Hong Kong Observatory at 9:40 a.m. local time on Sunday, and was replaced by the second highest warning Southeast Gale Signal 8 at 7:40 p.m. local time.

