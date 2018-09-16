Scenery of Xiayigou Earth Forest in SW China's Tibet

Photo taken on Sept. 11, 2018 shows the scenery of Xiayigou Earth Forest in Zanda County of Ali, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Settled along the Xiangquan River in the county, the well-preserved Earth Forest appears colorful especially under direct sunlight due to the ore contained. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Sept. 11, 2018 shows the scenery of Xiayigou Earth Forest in Zanda County of Ali, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Settled along the Xiangquan River in the county, the well-preserved Earth Forest appears colorful especially under direct sunlight due to the ore contained. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Sept. 11, 2018 shows the scenery of Xiayigou Earth Forest in Zanda County of Ali, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Settled along the Xiangquan River in the county, the well-preserved Earth Forest appears colorful especially under direct sunlight due to the ore contained. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Sept. 11, 2018 shows the scenery of Xiayigou Earth Forest in Zanda County of Ali, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Settled along the Xiangquan River in the county, the well-preserved Earth Forest appears colorful especially under direct sunlight due to the ore contained. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)