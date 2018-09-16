Makingheadlines

Summer Davos kicks off



The 2018 annual Summer Davos is set to start in North China's Tianjin Municipality on Tuesday under the theme of "shaping innovation societies in the fourth industrial revolution."



More than 200 working sessions and community activities will be covered during the three-day meeting. Topics will include artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, as well as autonomous and urban mobility.



Established in 2007, the meeting convenes the next generation of fast-growing enterprises shaping the future of business and society, and leaders from major multinationals, government, media, academia and civil society.

AI conference in Shanghai



The World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2018 is set to run from Monday to Wednesday in Shanghai.



The meeting will focus on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution and discuss how AI can empower the new era.

Agricultural machinery event



The 5th High-end Agricultural Machinery Innovation Summit is scheduled to be held in Shanghai this week.



The summit, which will brings together over 400 experts and manufacturers of high-end agricultural machinery from China and abroad, will hold panels and debates on Wednesday and Thursday. The theme of this year's event will be "The future path of high-end agricultural equipment in the new era."



More than 30 exhibition stands are expected to participate in the summit to show the world's latest advances in farming equipment.



