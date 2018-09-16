94 million online loans

Online loans worth 116 billion yuan ($16.97 billion) had been registered by the end of August on a unified platform operated by an industry association in China, amid a nationwide campaign to reduce financial risks.



The volume was up 18 percent from a month earlier, the National Internet Finance Association (NIFA) said. The platform, established in June 2017, recorded 94.31 million lending deals submitted by 66 online agents, which involved a total of 3.6 million borrowers.



NIFA wants all intermediary financing agents to register deals they have brokered on the single platform.

