R&D spending sees rise

China's spending on research and development (R&D) has seen rapid growth in the past 25 years as the country pursues a strategy of development through scientific and technological progress.



A report from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that China's R&D spending surged by an average of 20.3 percent annually between 1992 and 2017, with the amount for last year reaching 1.76 trillion yuan ($257 billion).