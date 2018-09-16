Farmers busy working in harvest season of Taihu Lake crab in China's Zhejiang

A fishing boat sails in an aquatic farm of Taihu Lake in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2018. Local farmers were busy with their work in harvest season of the Taihu Lake crab. The ecological environment of the Taihu Lake was improved due to continuous efforts of local government. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A crab is seen in an aquatic farm of Taihu Lake in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2018. Local farmers were busy with their work in harvest season of the Taihu Lake crab. The ecological environment of the Taihu Lake was improved due to continuous efforts of local government. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A farmer pulls up fishing net in an aquatic farm of Taihu Lake in Zhili Township of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2018. Local farmers were busy with their work in harvest season of the Taihu Lake crab. The ecological environment of the Taihu Lake was improved due to continuous efforts of local government. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An egret is seen in an aquatic farm of Taihu Lake in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2018. Local farmers were busy with their work in harvest season of the Taihu Lake crab. The ecological environment of the Taihu Lake was improved due to continuous efforts of local government. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

