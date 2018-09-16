Boats sail in sea with fishing ban lifted in Zhejiang Province

Fishing boats sail out of the Shipu fishing port in Xiangshan County of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2018. A fishing ban, imposed on the Yellow Sea and the East China Sea from May 1 to Sept. 16, was lifted on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Peijian)

