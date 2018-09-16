Boats sail in sea with fishing ban lifted in Zhejiang Province

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/16 22:52:13

Fishing boats sail out of the Shipu fishing port in Xiangshan County of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 16, 2018. A fishing ban, imposed on the Yellow Sea and the East China Sea from May 1 to Sept. 16, was lifted on Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Peijian)


 

