Wine industry robust in Ningxia, northwest China

A French wine maker (L) tastes wine with a local worker at a chateau in Yongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 13, 2018. The wine industry in Ningxia started in 1980s. Its wine grape cultivation has reached 38,000 hectares so far. The annual wine output of Ningxia is nearly 100,000 tonnes. The brewing industry also provided job opportunities to local people. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A staff member works at a grape plantation in Xixia District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Staff members check quality of wine at a chateau in Yongning County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Wei)