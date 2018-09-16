China’s State Councilor Wang Yi meets senior Vietnamese official

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Nguyen Thien Nhan, secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in Ho Chi Minh City on Saturday.



Nhan, also a member of the political bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, welcomed Wang to the city and chairing the 11th meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation in Vietnam, saying that the committee plays a vital role in planning and developing Vietnam-China relations.



Nhan said that China's success not only benefits the Chinese people, but also brings opportunities to the development of Vietnam.



He said that as Vietnam and China are both neighbors and comrades, "we should cherish and inherit the friendship forged by the older generation of leaders of our two countries, to facilitate a positive outcome of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation and to benefit people of both countries."



Nhan said that Ho Chi Minh City, with an important position in Vietnam's economy, is dedicated to building itself into a smart city, hoping to cooperate closely with related provinces and cities of China in this regard.



For his part, Wang said China and Vietnam are good brothers, partners and comrades, and the two countries have forged a deep friendship from living in harmony with each other for a long time.



China and Vietnam are two important socialist countries in the world, and the two parties and two countries have established mutual trust, support and cooperation which have not only promoted development and revitalization for each other, but also resulted in a positive and deep influence on the development and progress of mankind, Wang said.



Xinhua

