In pics: Formula One Singapore Grand Prix

Red Bull's driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands drives in the the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, on Sept. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Mercedes' driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives in the the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, on Sept. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

