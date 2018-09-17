Huami unveils smart gadgets with cardiac monitoring

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami Technology on Monday launched two new smart gadgets featuring 24-hour real-time monitoring of cardiac health problems, days after Apple Inc revealed a new generation of watches with an electrocardiogram (ECG) function.



Huami, one of China's leading manufacturers in the wearables sector, unveiled its new smartwatch and smart bracelet, called Amazfit, for fitness enthusiasts at a press conference in Beijing.



Huang Wang, founder and CEO of Huami, said that the smartwatch is equipped with a near-field communication-enabled chip for wireless payments. It also supports users in 165 Chinese cities in using mass transit systems, and it can function as a home or office access card.



More important, Huang revealed that the timepiece is equipped with an improved heart rate sensor. Similar to the Apple Watch Series 4, the gadget features very accurate heart rate measurements over a 24-hour period, according to Huang.



"Using artificial intelligence technology in the medical field and independently developed high-precision optical sensors, it can monitor cardiac health problems such as arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation in real time and call emergency help if any abnormalities are detected," said Huang.



To help people who don't realize that they have an irregular heartbeat, the company revealed its smart bracelet, which can record electrical changes in hearts and send the data to hospitals for further assessment and treatment. Health authorities estimate that there are 290 million Chinese with cardiovascular diseases.



"Patients can check their health data at any time and the bracelet will alert them to abnormalities," said Huang, adding that all the data will be protected under European regulations.



Last week, Apple launched its new series smartwatch that offers advanced activity and communications features, along with revolutionary health capabilities.



The company said the Apple Watch is equipped with a new accelerometer and gyroscope, and an electrical heart rate sensor that can take an ECG using a new app.



Huami's smartwatch and bracelet will be on sale for 799 yuan ($116.3) and 699 yuan, respectively, effective Tuesday.



However, a senior smart product analyst based in Beijing who attended the conference told the Global Times that it is unlikely for Huami's smartwatch to replace Apple in the market as the two products target different levels of clients.



"Those who choose to buy a Huami smartwatch are the ones who didn't buy the Apple Watch to begin with," the analyst said.