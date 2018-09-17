Hongqiao Group slumps

Shares in China Hongqiao Group, the world's biggest aluminum producer, tumbled for a second day on Monday after the company's home province of Shandong said it was introducing fees for power plants.



The drop came after the Shandong commodity price bureau said owners of captive power plants would need to pay 0.05 yuan ($0.0073) per kilowatt hour of electricity generated retroactive to July 2018, rising to 0.1016 yuan after the end of 2019. The stock fell as much as 6.9 percent to HK$5.39 ($0.675) after a near 16-percent plunge Friday.



China said in July it would force factories with on-site power plants to pay fees to help fund $12 billion in cuts to commercial and industrial electricity prices.





