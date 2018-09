A group of Young Pioneers of China student representatives from the Yangzhi Elementary School, Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, visit Zhao Degong, a 94-year-old veteran soldier with the Eighth Route Army of the Communist Party of China on Monday, ahead of the 87th anniversary of the September 18 Incident, which marks the beginning of the 14-year-long China's war against Japanese aggression in 1931 and falls on Tuesday this year. Photo: IC