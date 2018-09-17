Xi sends congratulatory letter to World Conference on Science Literacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the World Conference on Science Literacy 2018, which opened in Beijing Monday.



Science and technology (S&T) is the primary productive force, and innovation is a crucial driving force behind development, Xi said.



Strengthening the coordinated innovation of the S&T industry and all sectors of the society while advancing openness and cooperation between countries is a significant way to enhance the role of the S&T development in the progress of human society, the Chinese president said.



Themed "Science Literacy for a Shared and Better Future," the conference has over 1,000 participants, including representatives from 23 international science organizations and 58 national science organizations from 38 countries.



