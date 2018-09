A woman walks on steps decorated with an image of two hands shaking to form the shape of the Korean Peninsula to support the upcoming inter-Korea summit, in downtown Seoul on Monday. South Korean President Moon Jae-in was to fly to the North Korean capital on Tuesday for his third summit with the North's leader Kim Jong-un as a rapid diplomatic thaw takes hold on the peninsula despite stalled progress in denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington (see story on page 3). Photo: AFP