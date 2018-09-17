My plan or nothing, says May

Source:AFP Published: 2018/9/17 23:33:39

PM insists there’s no alternative to her Brexit deal





Despite strong opposition in her Conservative party and criticism in Brussels, May has stuck by the so-called Chequers proposal to keep close trade ties with the European Union after Brexit.



"The alternative to that will be not having a deal," she told the BBC in an interview out Monday.



May will meet EU leaders in Salzburg on Wednesday and Thursday, as she seeks a breakthrough in talks on the Brexit divorce and the future UK-EU trading relationship.



The International Monetary Fund on Monday said Britain's economy would suffer "substantial costs" should it leave the EU without a deal.



Brussels and London have failed to resolve "fundamental" aspects of Brexit and this could leave London defaulting to World Trade Organization (WTO) tariffs, the IMF said in its annual outlook on the UK economy.



"Fundamental questions - such as the future economic relationship between the two and the closely-related question of the status of the land border with Ireland - remain unanswered," it noted in a statement.



"Resolving these questions is critical to avoid a 'no-deal' Brexit on WTO terms that would entail substantial costs for the UK economy - and to a lesser extent the EU economies - particularly if it were to occur in a disorderly fashion," the IMF added.



The gloomy assessment contrasts with that of May, who indicated last week that a no-deal hard Brexit would not be a disaster for Britain.



May remains confident of striking an acceptable deal with Brussels.



But even if she gets an accord in the coming weeks, it must be signed off in parliament, where she can only muster a slender majority.



The main opposition Labour party's Brexit spokesman said Sunday that it could not back a deal unless it delivered the "exact same benefits" as Britain currently has inside the single market and customs union - an unlikely prospect.



That would mean only a small number of May's Conservative MPs need to rebel in order to bring down her blueprint - and plenty of hardcore Brexiteers are infuriated by it.



May expressed confidence parliament would approve the deal - but warned there was no alternative if Britain wanted to avoid a "no deal" scenario.



"Do we really think... that if parliament was to say, 'No, go back and get a better one,' do we really think the EU is going to give a better deal at that point?" she said.



May has proposed that Britain follow EU rules in trade in goods after Brexit, to protect manufacturing supply lines and avoid a "hard border" between Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland.





British Prime Minister Theresa May insisted her Brexit plan was the only alternative to leaving the EU without an agreement - something the IMF said Monday would inflict "substantial costs" on the UK economy.Despite strong opposition in her Conservative party and criticism in Brussels, May has stuck by the so-called Chequers proposal to keep close trade ties with the European Union after Brexit."The alternative to that will be not having a deal," she told the BBC in an interview out Monday.May will meet EU leaders in Salzburg on Wednesday and Thursday, as she seeks a breakthrough in talks on the Brexit divorce and the future UK-EU trading relationship.The International Monetary Fund on Monday said Britain's economy would suffer "substantial costs" should it leave the EU without a deal.Brussels and London have failed to resolve "fundamental" aspects of Brexit and this could leave London defaulting to World Trade Organization (WTO) tariffs, the IMF said in its annual outlook on the UK economy."Fundamental questions - such as the future economic relationship between the two and the closely-related question of the status of the land border with Ireland - remain unanswered," it noted in a statement."Resolving these questions is critical to avoid a 'no-deal' Brexit on WTO terms that would entail substantial costs for the UK economy - and to a lesser extent the EU economies - particularly if it were to occur in a disorderly fashion," the IMF added.The gloomy assessment contrasts with that of May, who indicated last week that a no-deal hard Brexit would not be a disaster for Britain.May remains confident of striking an acceptable deal with Brussels.But even if she gets an accord in the coming weeks, it must be signed off in parliament, where she can only muster a slender majority.The main opposition Labour party's Brexit spokesman said Sunday that it could not back a deal unless it delivered the "exact same benefits" as Britain currently has inside the single market and customs union - an unlikely prospect.That would mean only a small number of May's Conservative MPs need to rebel in order to bring down her blueprint - and plenty of hardcore Brexiteers are infuriated by it.May expressed confidence parliament would approve the deal - but warned there was no alternative if Britain wanted to avoid a "no deal" scenario."Do we really think... that if parliament was to say, 'No, go back and get a better one,' do we really think the EU is going to give a better deal at that point?" she said.May has proposed that Britain follow EU rules in trade in goods after Brexit, to protect manufacturing supply lines and avoid a "hard border" between Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland.