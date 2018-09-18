US withdrawal from nuclear deal to have repercussions for int'l security: Iranian official

US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal will have serious repercussions for the international and regional peace and security, Iranian Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi said in a statement to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) general conference on Monday.



"This ominous move is doomed to have serious repercussions for the international and regional peace and security," said Salehi, who is also the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.



He said the international community's opposition to the US withdrawal does not merely reflect anger at US unilateralism but also their concerns about the extremely difficult situation in the immediate region with all its pervasive chaos, and the existing menace of terrorism.



The UN nuclear watchdog's general conference is the first since US pullout form the historic nuclear deal.



According to IAEA, Tehran still complies with the nuclear deal after US withdrawal in May. Enitem

