2018 Summer Davos focuses on innovative society

The Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2018, or Summer Davos
Forum, will focus on shaping innovative societies in the fourth industrial revolution, when it is held in north China's Tianjin Municipality this week.
Nearly 200 meetings are to be held from Tuesday to Thursday. More than 2,000 guests from over 100 countries will attend the event.
"The fourth industrial revolution has not only dramatically impacted the economy, but also all aspects of society, such as the impacts of artificial intelligence in healthcare and education," said Zhong Huibing, vice president of the Tianjin Academy of Social Sciences, who has engaged in the preparations of the annual meeting.
A total of 12 sub-topics, raised by the Chinese side and discussed with foreign personnel of the World Economic Forum, cover fields such as the driving forces for economic growth, reconstruction of a global value chain and the choice of multilateral cooperation, China's free trade port, emerging engineering education, innovative industries, big data application and urban public security, and financial risk prevention.
Premier Li Keqiang will address the opening ceremony of the forum, and hold talks with leaders from countries including Estonia, Latvia, Serbia, and Samoa, and exchange views with representatives of industry and commerce, finance, think tanks and media outlets.
Established by the World Economic Forum in 2007, the Summer Davos
Forum is held annually in China, alternating between two port cities of Tianjin and Dalian.