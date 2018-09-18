S.Korean president hopes his DPRK visit leads to resumption of DPRK-US talks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
said on Tuesday that his visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) would be a success if it helps to restart the DPRK-US dialogue.
"If North Korea
(DPRK)-US dialogue resumes with his (Moon's) visit to North Korea this time, it will have a great meaning by itself," Moon's senior press secretary Yoon Young-chan quoted Moon's saying at a press briefing at the Seoul press center for the S.Korea-DPRK summit.
Moon said it would be very significant for the leaders of the two Koreas to meet frequently, noting the relationship between the leaders has gone beyond a regular meeting into the one that they can meet whenever they want.
Moon said on Monday that what he wanted was an irreversible, permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula
, noting that he aimed to have lots of frank talks with DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un during his first Pyongyang visit.
It would mark the first inter-Korean summit in the DPRK's capital city in 11 years. The first and second ones were held in 2000 and 2007, respectively.
Moon was slated to arrive at the Pyongyang International Airport, where a welcoming ceremony is set to be held, at about 10 a.m. local time (0100 GMT).