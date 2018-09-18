China, Russia agree to further improve energy cooperation

China and Russia on Monday agreed to further enhance energy cooperation through the mechanism of China-Russia Energy Cooperation Committee.



The agreement came as Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak co-chaired the 15th meeting of the China-Russia Energy Cooperation Committee here in Moscow.



Calling energy cooperation "an important part of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination," Han said it is also the most pivotal, wide-ranging and fruitful part of the bilateral practical cooperation.



Under the guidance of leaders of both countries, the China-Russia Energy Cooperation Committee has improved overall planning and coordination so that bilateral energy cooperation has yielded positive results and maintained a good momentum of development, said Han.



Since the 14th meeting of the committee held a year ago in Beijing, major strategic projects have made steady progress, said Han.



He called on both countries to implement the consensus reached by the two presidents and continue to give full play to the mechanism of energy cooperation committee so as to lift cooperation levels, promote the cooperation to yield more results and make preparations for the 23rd regular meeting between Chinese premier and Russian prime minister to be held this year.



Han put forward three proposals to further improve bilateral cooperation at next stage.



Firstly, both sides need to effectively implement the ongoing project as well as signed projects to turn consensus into reality.



Secondly, both sides need to expand new areas and methods of cooperation in line with a government-guided, market-driven and business-led principle so as to create a win-win energy cooperation partnership.



Thirdly, both sides need to boost exchanges on energy technology, standards, talents and information and learn from each other in the hope of improving both countries' soft power in the area of energy.



For his part, Kozak expressed welcome to Han for co-chairing the committee meeting as Chinese chair for the first time.



Noting that energy is a priority of bilateral cooperation, Kozak said both presidents attached great importance to this area and helped promote cooperation personally.



In recent years, great achievements have scored on energy cooperation, which greatly boost bilateral ties, said Kozak, adding that it showed the high mutual trust and close coordination between Russia and China.



Russia has full confidence in bilateral cooperation in the future, and looks forward to working with China to make the best use of the energy cooperation committee and make adequate preparation for the 23rd regular meeting between the two heads of government, he said.



During the meeting, both sides reviewed the major projects between the two countries in areas of oil, natural gas, coal and electricity, had in-depth exchange of views for future development and reached broad consensus.



Han arrived in Moscow on Sunday for a three-day visit. This is his first overseas visit in his capacity as vice premier. He will head for Singapore on Tuesday to continue his tour.

