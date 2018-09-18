Top DPRK leader Kim greets South Korea's Moon at airport

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
arrived in Pyongyang Tuesday morning and was received with a grand welcome ceremony led by Kim Jong-un
, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Kim and several senior officials, ceremonial guards and hundreds of local residents welcomed Moon at the airport with flowers, national flags and peninsula flags.
The two leaders shook hands and hugged and greeted each other after Moon touched down.
This is the first inter-Korean summit in DPRK's capital Pyongyang in 11 years.
The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the Pyongyang summit aims to implement the Panmunjom Declaration issued after the first inter-Korean summit in April this year.
The Pyongyang summit "will offer an important opportunity in further accelerating the development of inter-Korea relations that is making a new history," the KCNA said.