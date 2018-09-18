Aussie PM confident in party's culture despite bullying accusations

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday he is "100 percent" confident in the culture of his party despite another female colleague quitting politics over bullying.



Ann Sudmalis, the member of parliament (MP) for the New South Wales (NSW) seat of Gilmore, announced she would quit politics at the next general election, saying that "undermining and leaks" against her were behind the decision.



Her announcement came weeks after Julie Banks, a government MP in Victoria, announced her retirement from politics, citing a "cultural and gender bias, bullying and intimidation" within the governing Liberal Party.



Despite the explosive claims, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday said he remained assured that bullying was not a problem in his party.



"Politics is a rough business, we all know that," he told reporters on Tuesday.



"It's important party members like Parliamentary members always remember why they're involved in politics. That's to serve the Australian people. Not to carry on with stupid games.



"It's my job, as the prime minister and the leader of my party, to look through the dust that gets kicked up in politics ... and focus on the issues that matter to Australians every single day."



In the statement announcing her retirement on Monday evening, Sudmalis said that her decision "has been made in the face of NSW Liberal Party bullying, intimidation, leaking and undermining at a local level."



She used parliamentary privilege on Monday night to point the blame at Gareth Ward, a Liberal Party state MP in NSW, accusing him of trying to destabilize her position as the party's candidate for Gilmore.



"Politics is a place where if you do not have great resilience, the actions of others can impact on your mental health," she said.



"Bullying, betrayal and backstabbing have been the hallmarks of one of my state Liberal colleagues, Gareth Ward, over the past six and a half years."



Ward on Tuesday defended his conduct, saying that the accusations were "just not true."



"If there was any evidence to support the claim that Ms Sudmalis made, I'd challenge her to make them outside of Parliament where she's not protected by parliamentary privilege," he said.



Banks' retirement in August prompted calls for the Liberal Party to follow the Australian Labor Party's lead and introduce quotas for female representation but the idea has been dismissed by Morrison.



Only 23 percent of Liberal Party MPs are female compared to Labor's 46 percent.



Steve Ciobo, Australia's minister for defence industry, joined Morrison in dismissing claims that the party had a bullying problem.



"The Liberal party has a terrifically strong track record, a strong track record of dealing with these sorts of matters, a strong track record of making sure the best people can come through and that is what we are going to continue to focus on," he told Sky News on Tuesday.



"There have been concerns which have been ventilated ... we have seen when they have gone on the public record, the bulk of the concerns relate to the state based organisations, and of course that has to be dealt with and dealt with appropriately."

