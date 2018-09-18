Vietnam's capital to host Mid-Autumn street carnival

A street carnival with the theme of the Mid-Autumn festival will be held in Vietnam's capital Hanoi on Sunday, featuring a lot of traditional decorations products and folk games for both Vietnamese and foreign children as well as adults, according to the municipal authorities on Monday.



Along walking streets around iconic Hoan Kiem Lake, there will be hundreds of colorful lanterns, star-shaped lantern processions, unicorn dances, different stages for well-known local singers, dancers, actors, actresses and circus artists, traditional toy stalls, folk games and photo exhibitions.



At some ancient temples and houses in Hanoi's old quarters, this week, Vietnamese artisans are making performances and guiding visitors how to make traditional paintings, puppets and toys designated for Mid-Autumn Festival such as star-shaped lanterns and paper masks.



The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on the 15th day of August according to lunar month (on Monday, Sept. 24).



During the Mid-Autumn Festival, especially at night, family members and friends often gather in their houses or open-air venues, feasting on moon cakes, an indispensable delicacy of the annual event, chatting or gazing at the moon.

