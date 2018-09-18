White rhinoceros seen in Ramat Gan Safari Park in Tel Aviv

A three-week-old white rhinoceros stands next to her mother Tanda at the Ramat Gan Safari Park, an open-air zoo near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, on Sept. 17, 2018. The Ramat Gan Safari Park is the main zoo of the Tel Aviv area and is home to the largest collection of animals in the Middle East. (Xinhua/JINI/Gideon Markowicz)

