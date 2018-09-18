China's financial markets lose propping force as stocks, yuan edge down

The mainland stock markets plunged to a four-year low on Tuesday morning as a lack of confidence prevailed in the market.



During morning trade, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped by 0.12 percent to 2,648.53 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index slumped by 0.48 percent to 7,960.8 points.



The two markets have shown a sliding trend in recent months. On January 2, the first trading day of this year, the Shanghai Composite Index stood at 3,348 points, while the Shenzhen index closed at 11,178 points.



There has also been a lack of passion among investors. On Monday, the trading volume on the two stock markets reached 86.96 billion yuan ($12.66 billion), the lowest point this year.



Yang Delong, chief economist at Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management Co, said that as long as the market lacks confidence and the absence of major positive news continues, the markets are unlikely to strongly rebound, he told the Global Times on Tuesday.



Along with the stock market, the yuan's exchange rate is also continuing its trend of depreciation. On Tuesday, the yuan's central parity rate against the US dollar slipped by 45 basis points to 6.8554, edging down for the second day this week.



By 12:05 pm on Tuesday afternoon, the offshore yuan had edged down by 0.03 percent against the US dollar.

