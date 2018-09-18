Artists perform dance during the "Friendship Lasts Forever" music concert in Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 16, 2018. The "Friendship Lasts Forever" music concert was held here Sunday afternoon, offering thousands of Americans the opportunity to enjoy Chinese and American music, culture and the opportunity to celebrate China-U.S. friendship. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

Performers take photos with invited guests after the "Friendship Lasts Forever" music concert in Chicago, the United States, on Sept. 16, 2018. The "Friendship Lasts Forever" music concert was held here Sunday afternoon, offering thousands of Americans the opportunity to enjoy Chinese and American music, culture and the opportunity to celebrate China-U.S. friendship. (Xinhua/Wang Ping)

