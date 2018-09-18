People pull Indradhoj pole for upcoming Indrajatra festival in Nepal

People pull the Indradhoj pole for the upcoming Indrajatra festival at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 17, 2018. The pole is to be erected to mark the beginning of the first day of Indrajatra festival. Nepalese celebrate the Indrajatra festival to worship "Indra", the King of Gods according to the Hindu myth. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

People pull the Indradhoj pole for the upcoming Indrajatra festival at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 17, 2018. The pole is to be erected to mark the beginning of the first day of Indrajatra festival. Nepalese celebrate the Indrajatra festival to worship "Indra", the King of Gods according to the Hindu myth. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)