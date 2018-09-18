Schoolgirls attend class at local school in Afghanistan

Afghan schoolgirls attend a class at a local school in Lashkar Gah city, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Sept. 17, 2018. Nearly 10 million Afghan children with around 40 percent of them girls attend in some 15,000 schools across the war-torn country, while around 3.5 million school-age children have no access to schools due to poverty, traditional barriers and security problems. (Xinhua/Abdul Aziz Safdari)

Afghan schoolgirls gather in front of a local school in Lashkar Gah city, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Sept. 17, 2018. Nearly 10 million Afghan children with around 40 percent of them girls attend in some 15,000 schools across the war-torn country, while around 3.5 million school-age children have no access to schools due to poverty, traditional barriers and security problems. (Xinhua/Abdul Aziz Safdari)