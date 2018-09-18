Flood hits Yangchun due to influence of super typhoon Mangkhut

Militiamen transfer villagers in Pingxi Village of Yangchun City, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 17, 2018. A rain-triggered flood hit Yangchun due to the influence of super typhoon Mangkhut. (Xinhua/Zhou Ke)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2018 shows the flood in Yangchun City, south China's Guangdong Province. A rain-triggered flood hit Yangchun due to the influence of super typhoon Mangkhut. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiayang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2018 shows a waterlogged road in Yangchun City, south China's Guangdong Province. A rain-triggered flood hit Yangchun due to the influence of super typhoon Mangkhut. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiayang)

Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2018 shows the flood-hit Huwei Village in Yangchun City, south China's Guangdong Province. A rain-triggered flood hit Yangchun due to the influence of super typhoon Mangkhut. (Xinhua/Zhou Ke)

A citizen wades through a waterlogged street in Yangchun, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 17, 2018. A rain-triggered flood hit Yangchun due to the influence of super typhoon Mangkhut. (Xinhua/Zhou Ke)(xmc)

Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2018 shows the flood-hit Pingxi Village in Yangchun City, south China's Guangdong Province. A rain-triggered flood hit Yangchun due to the influence of super typhoon Mangkhut. (Xinhua/Zhou Ke)

Militiamen send disaster relief goods to villagers in Pingxi Village of Yangchun City, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 17, 2018. A rain-triggered flood hit Yangchun due to the influence of super typhoon Mangkhut. (Xinhua/Zhou Ke)

Militiamen send disaster relief goods to villagers in Pingxi Village of Yangchun City, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 17, 2018. A rain-triggered flood hit Yangchun due to the influence of super typhoon Mangkhut. (Xinhua/Zhou Ke)