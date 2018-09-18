Rice harvest season begins in NE China's Heilongjiang

A worker drives a combine harvester to collect rice crop on Suibin farm in Hegang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 16, 2018. The rice harvest season has begun in the Heilongjiang Reclamation Area. (Xinhua/Liu Hongjun)

A worker drives a combine harvester to collect rice crop on Suibin farm in Hegang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 16, 2018. The rice harvest season has begun in the Heilongjiang Reclamation Area. (Xinhua/Liu Hongjun)

A worker drives a combine harvester to collect rice crop on Suibin farm in Hegang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 16, 2018. The rice harvest season has begun in the Heilongjiang Reclamation Area. (Xinhua/Liu Hongjun)

Yang Baojun, a worker of Suibin farm, checks harvested rice crop in Hegang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 16, 2018. The rice harvest season has begun in the Heilongjiang Reclamation Area. (Xinhua/Liu Hongjun)

A worker drives a combine harvester to collect rice crop on Suibin farm in Hegang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 16, 2018. The rice harvest season has begun in the Heilongjiang Reclamation Area. (Xinhua/Liu Hongjun)