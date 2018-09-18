Disaster relief work underway in S China after typhoon Mangkhut

People clear a fallen guideboard in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 17, 2018. Local meteorological authority cancelled the yellow warning against typhoon Monday afternoon. The disaster relief work is underway. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Photo taken on Sept. 17, 2018 shows a damaged roof of a restaurant in Yantian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

People clear a street in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 17, 2018.

People clear trash at a dock near Yantian Port of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 17, 2018. Local meteorological authority cancelled the yellow warning against typhoon Monday afternoon. The disaster relief work is underway.

A company organizes its staff to help clear trash and gravel in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 17, 2018. The impact of Super Typhoon Mangkhut on Zhuhai is gradually decreasing. Related departments have engaged in reconstruction with many companies and citizens voluntarily taking part in it. Traffic, port customs, power and water supply are under recovery.

A company organizes its staff to help clear trash and gravel in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 17, 2018.

Staff clears the street on Jingle Road in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 17, 2018.

A burst water pipe and a fallen tree are treated overnight near Jiuzhou Avenue in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 17, 2018.

A burst water pipe and a fallen tree are treated overnight near Jiuzhou Avenue in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 17, 2018.

Lanes are cleared to resume public transportation at a road in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 17, 2018.