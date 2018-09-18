Chengdu to host event in October

Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, will host a marathon on October 27, organizers announced Tuesday.



Registration will open at 10 am on Wednesday, the organizers said, with over 28,000 runners from China and abroad expected to participate.



Those interested in joining can apply through the official website chengdu-marathon.org or its official registration app. Registration will close at 10 pm on Sunday. The final list of participants will be confirmed through a lottery if the number exceeds 28,000.



The marathon, launched in 2017 and sanctioned by the Chinese Athletic Association (CAA), consists of three disciplines, including the full marathon of 42.195 kilometers with 12,000 runners, and a half marathon of 21.0975 kilometers with 10,000 runners.



Runners will be able to enjoy a panoramic view of Chengdu as they run through the landmarks of the city, including the Jinsha Museum and Jiuyan Bridge.



Stricter rules will be introduced to ensure fair play. Cheating such as using fake information to register or transferring number sheets will be forbidden, organizers noted.



Those who violate the rules will be banned for life from the Chengdu Marathon while pending further punishment from the CAA.



