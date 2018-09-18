Youth program launched

Photo: Courtesy of AEG Presents

The Los Angeles Kings and the National Hockey League (NHL) strengthened their presence in China on Tuesday with the launch of the Beijing Jr Kings.The Beijing Jr Kings are the first-ever youth hockey development program created, owned and operated by the Los Angeles Kings outside Los Angeles and the first-ever development initiative for any NHL team in China.The program will be housed at the new Beijing AZ Ice Sports Club and former Kings forward Todd Elik will serve as head coach. The Kings will support the Beijing Jr Kings by sending Kings players - current and alumni - to China each year to help teach kids the basics of hockey."The goal of the Beijing Jr Kings is to continue to grow the game of hockey in China at a grass-roots level, and to continue to build the LA Kings in China," said Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille.