Dutchman wins in China

Dutch rider Vincent Vermeulen secured victory with his gelding Ceylon on Sunday in the main event of the Longines Grand Prix in the historic Juyong Pass of the Great Wall in Beijing.



It was a premiere for the equestrian event to be held at Juyong Pass.



Kenneth Chang of Hong Kong and Chinese mainland rider Jirigala Erdeng ended the contest with podium finishes to take their shares alongside Vermeulen of a total 1,400,000 yuan ($204,000) in prize money.



The Longines China Tour was launched in 2013 and has been held annually.





