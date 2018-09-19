Aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut in S China's Guangxi







A villager attempts to straighten up sunflowers blown down by Typhoon Mangkhut in Xialiantang Village of Wuxuan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2018. After Typhoon Mangkhut battered Wuxuan County, over 2,700 hectares of crop fields is affected. Local farmers are busy restoring production to minimize economic losses. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A villager attempts to straighten up blown-down papaya trees in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut in Shuanglong Village of Wuxuan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2018. After Typhoon Mangkhut battered Wuxuan County, over 2,700 hectares of crop fields is affected. Local farmers are busy restoring production to minimize economic losses. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Villagers attempt to striahgten up blown-down papaya trees in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut in Shuanglong Village of Wuxuan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2018. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A villager checks his sunflower field in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut in Xialiantang Village of Wuxuan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2018.(Xinhua/Lu Boan)