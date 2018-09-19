74th joint patrol on Mekong River starts

The 74th joint patrol on the Mekong River by law enforcement from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand began on Tuesday.



Three Chinese vessels participated in the mission, which is aimed at reducing crime in the region.



The patrols are targeting drug trafficking along the Mekong River and will conduct random inspections of ships in waters near key regions, including the Golden Triangle.



Typhoon Mangkhut has brought heavy rainfall along the river recently. The patrol team got prepared for emergencies to ensure shipping safety.



The joint patrols started in December 2011 after a gang hijacked two cargo ships and killed 13 Chinese sailors in Thai waters on Oct. 5, 2011.



The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River in China, runs through China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, and it is an important waterway for transnational shipping.





