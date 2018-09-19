South Korean first lady visits Pyongyang hospital, music university

Kim Jung-sook, wife of South Korean President Moon Jae-in
, visited the Okryu Children's Hospital and Kim Won Gyun University of Music here on Tuesday afternoon on the sidelines of the third inter-Korean summit this year.
The South Korean first lady arrived in Pyongyang Tuesday morning with Moon on a three-day visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the first by a South Korean president in 11 years.
During the visit to the hospital and the university, Kim Jung-sook was greeted and accompanied by Ri Sol Ju, wife of Kim Jong-un
, top leader of the DPRK, and Pak Thae Song, vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday.
At the children's hospital, Kim Jung-sook visited a therapy room for children suffering developmental disabilities and an educational center for long-stay patients, and talked to children there.
In the music university, she and her entourage looked around various classrooms and enjoyed a performance by the university orchestra.