Most Trump voters believe Republicans will win midterm elections: poll

Most US voters backing President Donald Trump "don't believe there is anything at stake" for the Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections, according to a private survey released by media on Tuesday.



The poll, conducted for the Republican National Committee and obtained by Bloomberg Businessweek, found that fully half of self-identified Republicans don't believe Democrats are likely to win back the House.



Furthermore, 57 percent of those who describe themselves as strong Trump supporters say they don't believe Democrats have a chance.



Overall, 71 percent of US voters said it was "extremely" or "somewhat likely" that Democrats would prevail in November, compared with 25 percent who disagreed, according to the survey.



"If overconfident Republican voters stay home, Democrats could win a landslide." Bloomberg Businessweek commented.



However, "Republicans don't have a 'base problem,'" the survey analyst concluded. "Those voters who strongly approve of the President and those who support both his policies and leadership style are genuinely passionate about voting in the election and are voting GOP lock, stock and barrel."



At rallies and on Twitter, Trump frequently claimed there would be a "red wave" in mid-term elections in which Republicans might actually increase their margin in November.



The internal study finds that complacency among Republican voters is tied directly to both their trust in Trump and their distrust of traditional polling.



"The determining factor in this election is how voters feel about President Trump," the survey said.



The survey was completed by Public Opinion Strategies polling firm on Sept. 2.

