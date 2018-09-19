Iran welcomes Russia-Turkey agreement on demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday welcomed a recent agreement between Russia and Turkey to create a demilitarized zone in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib.



"The recent meeting between Russian and Turkish presidents and their agreement on settling the Idlib issues is a big step towards eliminating the remnants of terrorists in Syria," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said in a statement on Tuesday.



By facilitating political approach to settle Syria's issues, considering all humanitarian aspects, the agreement can help restore peace to Syria and end the life of terrorist groups in the country, Qasemi said.



"We hope that the outcome of the Sochi meeting, within the framework of positive and successful Astana process and in a continuation to the recent Tehran Summit ..., would quickly help end disasters for the Syrian people," he added.



Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Monday to establish a demilitarized zone within Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria.

