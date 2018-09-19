Turkey, US top diplomats discuss Syria over phone

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday discussed Syria situation over phone, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported.



During the phone conversation, Cavusoglu and Pompeo discussed an agreement between Turkey and Russia to establish a demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib province, the report said citing a diplomatic source.



Russian and Turkish leaders Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday agreed in Sochi to set up a demilitarized zone between the armed opposition and the government troops in Syria's Idlib province by Oct. 15.



Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Turkey would deploy more troops in Idlib province and patrol with Russia on the border areas of Idlib.

