Leaders of two Koreas sign document after second face-to-face talks in Pyongyang

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
on Wednesday signed a document after their second face-to-face dialogue in Pyongyang.
There is no immediate report about the content of the document, signed at the Baekhwawon State Guest House.
Witnessed by the two leaders, defense chiefs of the two countries also signed an agreement on reducing military tensions on the peninsula.
Kim and Moon are expected to hold a joint press conference before the luncheon.
Moon and Kim had a two-hour-long talks Tuesday afternoon at the headquarters of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).
During Tuesday's meeting, the two sides had an "in-depth exchange of opinions on various issues arising in further accelerating the development of the north-south relations by honestly implementing the Panmunjom declaration in an all-round manner," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Wednesday.
The two leaders highly appreciated the present state of the north-south relations going forward on good terms after the previous two inter-Korea summits earlier this year, and had a frank and candid conversation over important matters of mutual concern, according to the KCNA.
Before leaving for Pyongyang, Moon said he planned to have a lot of frank talks with Kim in order to bring an "irreversible, permanent peace to the Korean Peninsula
" and help restart the DPRK-US dialogue on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
Moon's ongoing visit is the first by a South Korean head of state to Pyongyang in 11 years. He and Kim had met twice earlier this year.
Their first meeting in April resulted in the Panmunjom Declaration, in which the two leaders expressed commitment to the "denuclearization of the Korean peninsula" and agreed on a range of measures to reduce military tensions on the peninsula.
The South Korean president is slated to wrap up his three-day trip to Pyongyang and return home Thursday morning.