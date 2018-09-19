China’s Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge will reopen at the end of 2018

The Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge, closed on October 28, 2016, for essential maintenance, will be finished at the end of 2018. Photo: Su Yang/Xinhua

Statues on the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge will beckon motorists onwards after the bridge reopens at the end of 2018 after almost 2 years of essential maintenance. Photo: Su Yang/Xinhua