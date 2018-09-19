China’s Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge will reopen at the end of 2018

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/9/19 13:21:57

The Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge, closed on October 28, 2016, for essential maintenance, will be finished at the end of 2018. Photo: Su Yang/Xinhua


 

Essential maintenance for the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge, one of China's most famous landmarks since being completed in 1968, will be finished at the end of 2018. Photo: Su Yang/Xinhua


 

Essential maintenance for the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge, one of China's most famous landmarks since being completed in 1968, will be finished at the end of 2018. Photo: Su Yang/Xinhua


 

Statues on the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge will beckon motorists onwards after the bridge reopens at the end of 2018 after almost 2 years of essential maintenance. Photo: Su Yang/Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus