Wonderous nature: Mist and clouds blanket mysterious Mount Huangshan

Mist and clouds blanketed the mysterious Mount Huangshan scenic spot after an autumn rain on September 17. Photo: Ye Yongqing/Chinanews.com

Clouds cover the mysterious Mount Huangshan scenic spot, East China’s Anhui Province, after an autumn rain on September 17. Photo: Ye Yongqing/Chinanews.com

Mountains loom through the mist on September 17 at the mysterious Mount Huangshan scenic spot, East China’s Anhui Province. Photo: Ye Yongqing/Chinanews.com

A man takes pictures of the rolling clouds surrounding the mysterious Mount Huangshan scenic spot in East China’s Anhui Province on September 17, 2018. Photo: Ye Yongqing/Chinanews.com