Nepalese celebrate Indrajatra festival

Masked dancers perform as part of "Devi Pyankha" (Devi Dance) to mark the beginning of Indrajatra Festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 18, 2018. Nepalese celebrate the Indrajatra festival to worship "Indra", the King of Gods according to the Hindu myth. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

