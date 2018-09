An artist works on clay idols of Hindu Goddesses for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sept. 18, 2018. (Xinhua)

An artist works on clay idols of Hindu Goddesses for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sept. 18, 2018. (Xinhua)

An artist works on clay idols of Hindu Goddesses for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sept. 18, 2018. (Xinhua)