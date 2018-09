Mechanics work on a bus at a bus station in Kolkata, India, on Sept. 18, 2018. Bus transportation is still an important means of public transportation in India. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Buses are seen at a bus station in Kolkata, India, on Sept. 18, 2018. Bus transportation is still an important means of public transportation in India. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Passengers take a bus in Kolkata, India, on Sept. 18, 2018. Bus transportation is still an important means of public transportation in India. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Passengers prepare to take a bus in Kolkata, India, on Sept. 18, 2018. Bus transportation is still an important means of public transportation in India. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)